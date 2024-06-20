Camels are returning to the Alamo on Saturday during World Camel Day

Texas Camel Corps walk the Alamo grounds, educate public on use of camels in the 19th century

SAN ANTONIO – Camels will return to the Alamo on Saturday for World Camel Day.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, camels will be seen on the Alamo grounds to educate the public about the use of camels in 19th-century America.

The event is organized by the Texas Camel Corps, which was founded in 1997 by Doug Baum. The Texas Camel Corps visits schools, museums, libraries and historical sites like the Alamo to host historic reenactments with live camels.

The Alamo’s website states the U.S. Army once used the animals at the church grounds in the 1850s, as camels had advantages compared to horses and mules. Camels were able to traverse areas during severe heat with very little water.

“Ultimately, the U.S. Army chose to not use camels after this trial run. During this brief experiment, camels were used at the Alamo during the time that it was a U.S. Army outpost in the 1850s,” the Alamo website states.

The event is free and no ticket is required.

The camels will be in the Alamo garden during the event. The Alamo is located at 300 Alamo Plaza.

