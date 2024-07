SAN ANTONIO – Social media creator and influencer Emily Hill tells us what’s trending this summer.

From new flavored milk to summer fruits worth trying, she shares it all on her Instagram page Texas Grocery Finds-Emily.

Previously on KSAT, she shared her recommendations for some fun summer drink finds. You can view the article here.

In this edition, Emily suggests some yogurts, H-E-B’s plumcots and a Whataburger ketchup trio found at Costco.

