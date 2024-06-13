97º
Join Insider for Free

Food

Korean BBQ chain featured on Food Network is coming to San Antonio

It also gets the Guy Fieri stamp of approval

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

Tags: Food, San Antonio, Restaurant, Korean BBQ
Dae Gee Korean BBQ is coming to San Antonio. (Courtesy, Dae Gee Korean BBQ)

SAN ANTONIO – The Denver-based Dae Gee Korean BBQ restaurant is on its way to San Antonio.

The restaurant was on an episode of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” TV series in 2015, where he said the restaurant is “off the hook.”

Recommended Videos

A franchise agreement has been signed for the development of a single Dae Gee restaurant with local husband-and-wife Tommy Nguyen and Anahi Resendez.

Even though a lease has not been signed, the potential sites for the restaurant include Alamo Ranch, Helotes, Leon Valley and Shavano Park, according to a news release.

Dae Gee brings customers to an interactive experience, allowing them to cook their meat on grill tops at their table. The restaurant has a large selection of everything ranging from meat, fish and vegan options. The restaurant serves its food in multiple ways like in a bowl, hot stone pot, or lettuce wrap, and it’s all you can eat.

“We’re eager to bring a different flavor, variety, and overall dining experience to San Antonio, and give our customers a chance to fill up, indulge in eccentric flavors, and experience diverse dishes,” Resendez said in the release.

If all goes well, the restaurant will be the first of as many as five locations in the San Antonio area.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ is coming to San Antonio. (Courtesy, Dae Gee Korean BBQ)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Max Bohannon is an intern at KSAT 12. He was born in San Antonio and attends Texas Tech University, where he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in Creative Media Industries and a certificate in Sports Media in December 2024.

Recommended Videos