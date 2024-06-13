Korean BBQ chain featured on Food Network is coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Denver-based Dae Gee Korean BBQ restaurant is on its way to San Antonio.

The restaurant was on an episode of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” TV series in 2015, where he said the restaurant is “off the hook.”

A franchise agreement has been signed for the development of a single Dae Gee restaurant with local husband-and-wife Tommy Nguyen and Anahi Resendez.

Even though a lease has not been signed, the potential sites for the restaurant include Alamo Ranch, Helotes, Leon Valley and Shavano Park, according to a news release.

Dae Gee brings customers to an interactive experience, allowing them to cook their meat on grill tops at their table. The restaurant has a large selection of everything ranging from meat, fish and vegan options. The restaurant serves its food in multiple ways like in a bowl, hot stone pot, or lettuce wrap, and it’s all you can eat.

“We’re eager to bring a different flavor, variety, and overall dining experience to San Antonio, and give our customers a chance to fill up, indulge in eccentric flavors, and experience diverse dishes,” Resendez said in the release.

If all goes well, the restaurant will be the first of as many as five locations in the San Antonio area.