Woman attacked by shark at South Padre Island undergoes skin graft

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A woman who was one of four people attacked by the same shark at South Padre Island on July 4 shared an update about her condition after undergoing medical treatment.

Tabatha Sullivent shared on her fundraising page on July 20 that she had undergone surgery a day before with a skin graph and would have to be on bed rest for a week.

“In 5 days we will check the leg to make sure the skin graph took. Prayers it is successful. 3 weeks of bed rest and I hope to be outpatient with check ups with my doctors here,” she wrote on July 20.

Sullivent’s experience

Sullivent was in the water on July 4 when she spotted what she believed was a large fish.

“There are about four of us in the water. I had some teenagers with me. My daughter, 15, was with me as well. And all I saw was something gray in the water,” she said on July 4.

The shark continued making its way toward the group.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God! It’s a huge fish.’ And it was coming at us, so I kicked at it, and that’s when I think it grabbed my leg,” Sullivent remembered.

Sullivent said the attack left her in shock.

“It’s like I could feel numbness, I guess, is the best way to describe it,” she said.

Her husband fought the shark to try to get it away from Sullivent and was bitten twice.

She credited a higher power for helping her survive the attack.

“I would say somebody, or something, was definitely looking over us,” she said.

In her July 20 update, Sullivent said her loved ones have stayed close and helped her through the recovery process.

“I’ve stayed positive throughout this ordeal. My family has been close by my side taking care of me while in the hospital. My friends have been amazing, taking care of the house and animals, getting meals ready for our return home. We have a great support group,” she wrote.

Others injured the day of the attack

Multiple beachgoers on South Padre Island were attacked by the same shark on Independence Day, along with Sullivent.

Texas Game wardens confirmed two people were bitten, a third person was grazed and a fourth man was injured fending off the shark.

CNN reported two off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled a victim from the water and applied a tourniquet to the person’s leg after the attack.

Rayner Cardenas told KRGV his son-in-law was pulled underwater by the shark.

“Started swimming towards him, and he jumped out of the water and started saying, ‘Shark! Shark!’ And that’s when adrenaline kicked in, and I went right after him.”

Cardenas saved his son-in-law by carrying him out of the water onto shore.

Brian McDaniel, who witnessed the aftermath, told KRGV, “How is this actually happening right now? It was very surreal.”

Nereyda Bazaldua told CNN she saw her 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, and her other children run out of the water.

Victoria had blood running down her leg after a few of the shark’s teeth scratched her leg, CNN reported. Bazaldua said her daughter’s wound was minor and not deep.

Shark attack response

TPWD said shark encounters of this nature are not common in Texas, and sharks may mistake people for food.

Texas Game Warden Captain Chris Dowdy said the shark escaped to open waters, and there were no plans to contain it.

TPWD said if you encounter large schools of bait near the shore, it could indicate a predator is nearby. You should remain calm and exit the water to wait for the animal to pass.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the county worked with the City of South Padre Island, and state and federal agencies to patrol the beaches.

“This is a horrendous event, the County will continue to provide all resources needed to keep our families protected to the best of our abilities. We greatly appreciate the support of our city, state, and federal partners in this effort,” Trevino said.

Note: Video of Sullivent at the top of this article is from a previous interview on July 4.

