Beachgoer hospitalized after shark attack on South Padre Island, police say

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A man is in the hospital following a shark attack on South Padre Island on Independence Day, according to police.

South Padre Island police were called to the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard around 11 a.m. Thursday for a severe shark bite to a man’s leg.

SPIPD and the Fire Department provided first aid at the scene before the man was transported to a nearby hospital.

Beach patrol, SPIPD and SPIFD are combing through the shoreline and using drones in the area.

Police have not released any other information about the man who was attacked. KSAT will update you with any new information as it becomes available.