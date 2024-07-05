There have been fewer than 50 shark attacks in Texas in the last century, data shows

Thursday’s shark attacks off South Padre Island alarmed many beachgoers.

Two people were taken to a hospital with bites, and two others were injured after encountering a shark.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said all the incidents involved the same shark. Videos show a crowd of people looking in the water as the shark swarmed the area.

According to Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy, the last reported shark attack in the South Padre area was five years ago.

TPWD said shark encounters of this nature are uncommon in Texas, and sharks may mistake people for food.

Sharks are a natural part of the Texas ecosystem. Given that there are more than a billion sharks in the world’s oceans, shark attacks are very rare.

The Florida Museum keeps track of shark attacks around the world with interactive maps.

According to the museum, there are typically between 70-100 shark attacks each year, resulting in about five deaths. The U.S. leads the world in the number of unprovoked bites, with most of those occurring in Florida.

“Shark attack is a potential danger that must be acknowledged by anyone that frequents marine waters, but it should be kept in perspective. Bees, wasps and snakes are responsible for far more fatalities each year. In the United States deaths occur up to 30 more times from lightning strikes per year, than from shark attacks per year,” the museum website states.

Why Sharks Attack

Most attacks happen near the shore or between sandbars where sharks feed. Sometimes, they can become trapped during low tide.

The most common attack is referred to as a “hit and run” attack, where a shark inflicts a single bite or slash on a human and doesn’t return. Most of these incidents are due to mistaken identity as the shark is feeding.

Repeat attacks are uncommon but can include “bump and bite” attacks, when a shark circles a person and often bumps them before attacking, and “sneak” attacks when a shark strikes without warning. Repeat attacks are usually more severe. In many of these cases, experts believe the attacks are the result of feeding or antagonistic behaviors rather than mistaken identity.

Shark attacks have increased in the last century as the population rises and more people visit beaches.

Preventing Attacks

The Florida Museum recommends staying in groups when you’re in the water. Sharks are more likely to attack a solitary person.

Here are a few other precautions for beachgoers to take:

Avoid being in the water during twilight hours or in darkness when sharks are most active.

Don’t go into the water if you have an open wound or if you’re menstruating.

Don’t wear shiny jewelry and watches because it may mimic the sheen of fish scales.

Contrasting colored swimsuits or tan lines could attract sharks. Sharks are colorblind but can see high-contrast colors.

Avoid swimming if there are signs of feeding activity; diving seabirds are a good indication of this. TPWD said if you encounter large schools of bait near the shore, it could indicate a predator is nearby. You should remain calm and exit the water to wait for the animal to pass.

Refrain from excessive splashing.

Don’t bring pets into the water.

Be cautious in areas between sandbars or near a steep drop-off because sharks hang out in these areas.

If you are attacked by a shark, it’s better to be aggressive than passive. Hitting the shark on its nose may temporarily stop the attack so you can get out of the water. You could also claw at its eyes or gill openings.

Click here to find advice for avoiding shark attacks when diving.

Shark attacks in Texas

According to the museum’s data, there have been fewer than 50 total documented unprovoked shark attacks in Texas since 1911.

County Total Number of Unprovoked Shark Attacks Galveston 19 Nueces 12 Cameron 7 Brazoria 3 Matagorda 2 Kleberg 1 Calhoun 1

Tracking Sharks

Ocearch is a nonprofit organization that conducts research on marine life for conservation. Currently, Ocearch follows 437 tagged sea animals in an effort to learn from their behavior. You can track those animals here.