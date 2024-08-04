SAPD says vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian after standing in roadway for unknown reason

SAN ANTONIO – An unidentified pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the South Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around midnight Sunday at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street.

Witnesses who saw the collision told police that the pedestrian was standing in the roadway for an unknown reason when a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Southwest Military Drive struck them.

After the collision, police said the driver stopped their vehicle, remained at the scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation. The driver was also found not to be impaired or intoxicated, SAPD said.

Authorities said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the pedestrian.

The driver will not face any charges, officers said.