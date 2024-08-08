Cause of death for Caleb Harris ‘undetermined,’ Nueces County ME’s Office says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The manner by which Caleb Harris, the 21-year-old New Braunfels native whose remains were found three months after he disappeared, are not definitive, according to autopsy results from the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office and multiple reports.

The results released on Tuesday were “undetermined,” a report from KIIITV, the city’s ABC affiliate, said.

Recommended Videos

City workers doing maintenance found Harris’ remains in a wastewater lift station on Monday, June 24.

Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post that the remains showed “no obvious signs of homicide,” however, due to the “advanced state of decomposition,” the ME’s office was not able to immediately identify the remains or provide a manner or cause of death.

A North Texas human identification center helped to identify the body in July, the post said.

Caleb’s father, Randy, told KSAT in a text message on Wednesday, “We do not believe this is an accident. We believe this is 100% homicide.”

KIIITV reported the investigation is still active.

Harris was last seen on Monday, March 4, near his apartment in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road, according to police. He was attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The family hosted a celebration of life for him on July 23 in New Braunfels.