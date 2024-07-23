Family of Caleb Harris to host Celebration of Life in New Braunfels on Tuesday

Caleb Harris will be remembered by his family today.

Harris was last seen in March in Corpus Christi. The 21-year-old, originally from New Braunfels, was attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Despite months of searching for Harris, he wasn’t found until June 24, when his remains were found in a wastewater lift station by city workers in Corpus Christi.

It took the Nueces County Medical Examiner several weeks to make an identification due to the “advanced state of decomposition.” They also could not determine a cause of death.

Police say further DNA testing from the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification helped identify his body.

According to an obituary, Harris’ family will host a celebration of life at 10 a.m. on July 23, at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels.