TAMU-CC student from New Braunfels reported missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old university student from New Braunfels.

Caleb Harris was last seen on Monday near his apartment in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road, according to police.

CCPD confirmed to KSAT that Harrs is from New Braunfels and attends Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Police said his roommates were unable to locate him on Monday morning, and his family reported him missing later that day.

He left his keys, vehicle and wallet behind. He had his phone with him, but it is now turned off, police said.

On Wednesday morning, police said officers were searching for him in the area of Ennis Joslin and South Padre Island Drive.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CCPD at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.