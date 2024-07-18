Remains found in Corpus Christi identified as missing student Caleb Harris, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The remains of Caleb Harris, a 21-year-old New Braunfels native attending college in Corpus Christi, have been identified four months after he was reported missing, according to Corpus Christi police and the man’s father.

Harris was last seen on Monday, March 4, near his apartment in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road, according to police.

Human remains had been found in a wastewater lift station by city workers doing maintenance on Monday, June 24, a story from KIIITV, the city’s ABC affiliate, said.

Police said in a Facebook post that the remains showed “no obvious signs of homicide.”

The remains were transported to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination; however, due to the “advanced state of decomposition,” the ME’s office could not identify the remains or provide a manner or cause of death, police said.

Police said further analysis — including DNA from Harris’s parents — from the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification helped identify the body.

Harris’s father, Randy, in a statement to KSAT, said in part, “We all have heavy hearts this evening as we learned of the positive identification of our sweet Caleb. We will grieve our son, but we are at peace knowing he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Corpus Christi police said that while the remains have been identified as Harris, their investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department’s criminal investigation division at (361) 826-2840. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (888-8477).

