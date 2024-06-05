Where is Caleb Harris? Corpus Christi man remains missing after 3 months

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – It’s been three months since a 21-year-old Texas A&M Corpus Christi student disappeared without a trace.

Caleb Harris was last seen around 4 a.m. on March 4, 2024, near his apartment complex in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin.

The Corpus Christi Police Department created a timeline of events to track Harris’ whereabouts the night he vanished.

Investigators say a doorbell camera shows Harris, his friend, and one of his roommates playing in a parking lot with a puppy at around 12:56 a.m. Shortly after, they returned to Caleb’s apartment, and his friend left.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., one of Harris’ roommates said he was going to bed. Police say Harris replied that he was going to stay up to order UberEats for lunch the next day. Harris then shared a Snapchat video with his younger sister that shows him walking the puppy in his apartment complex parking lot.

At around 3:03 a.m., Harris sent a Snapchat photo to a high school of a small bridge over a drainage ditch within 100 feet of his apartment complex, according to police.

At roughly 3:12 a.m., Harris’ phone last shared location data with the nearest cell tower, police said.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., the UberEats driver left Harris’ order outside his apartment’s front door, police said.

The following morning, around 11 a.m., one of Harris’ roommates noticed the UberEats still outside the front door, and Harris’ truck was parked in front of the apartment, authorities said.

Harris’ roommates immediately became concerned and contacted authorities after searching for Harris themselves.

Investigators said Harris’ wallet and keys were left behind in his apartment. All that was missing was Harris and his phone.

Harris’ apartment unit showed no signs of a struggle or foul play, according to police.

Authorities said Harris’ roommates, friends, and family members have been cooperative with investigators and are not expected to be connected with his disappearance.

Investigators confirmed that the UberEats driver was eliminated as a possible suspect as she was alone and did not see Harris.

Authorities have deeply searched the surrounding areas of Harris’ last known location for surveillance footage but have not been able to connect the dots.

Thus far, forensic computer examiners have reviewed hundreds of gigabytes of electronic data and continue to do so daily.

If you have information regarding Harris’s whereabouts, please contact the Corpus Christ Police Department at 361-826-2840 or leave an anonymous tip at 888-TIPS (888-8477).