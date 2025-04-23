Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Boil water notice issued in Devine due to infrastructure improvement project, city says

Residents are advised to boil water until further notice

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Devine, Boil Water Notice
No description found

DEVINE, Texas – Devine residents are under a citywide boil water notice, officials said Tuesday.

Residents are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth until further notice.

Recommended Videos

The city said the notice is due to an infrastructure improvement project.

According to the city of Devine, the precaution is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The public will be notified when the water is safe to use, city officials said.

Read also:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS