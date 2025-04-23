Boil water notice issued in Devine due to infrastructure improvement project, city says

DEVINE, Texas – Devine residents are under a citywide boil water notice, officials said Tuesday.

Residents are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth until further notice.

Recommended Videos

The city said the notice is due to an infrastructure improvement project.

According to the city of Devine, the precaution is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The public will be notified when the water is safe to use, city officials said.

Read also: