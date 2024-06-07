Family of Caleb Harris remains optimistic three months after his disappearance

CORPUS CHRISTI – Three months have passed since a college student from New Braunfels was reported missing, and there is still no trace of him.

“We just don’t understand why, nothing makes sense,” said Randy Harris, Caleb’s dad

Caleb Harris was reported missing in Corpus Christi on March 4. Randy says he’s optimistic despite having no leads, but it hasn’t been easy.

“There are days you just break down, and you’re just missing your son,” Randy said. “We’re doing everything we possibly can, and we’re not going to stop, but there are days where you feel helpless.”

The Harris family, friends, and even strangers have held search parties and posted flyers and billboards around the state. There is also a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to Caleb’s safe return.

“We don’t know that he’s in Corpus; that is the epicenter, but we don’t know; he could be anywhere,” Randy said.

Caleb was last seen hanging out with friends.

His dad said everyone was getting ready to go to bed, but Caleb stayed up to order food. He then left the apartment without shoes, his wallet, or keys.

He took his phone with him, but it was later turned off. A forensic computer examiner has since reactivated it.

For now, Randy has this message for his son.

“If he is in a situation where he is restrained or unable to do something, fight, fight with everything he’s got,” Randy said.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Caleb Harris, you’re asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 826-2840.