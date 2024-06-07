89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Family of Caleb Harris remains optimistic three months after his disappearance

Harris was reported missing in Corpus Christi on March 4

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Caleb Harris, Missing, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels

CORPUS CHRISTI – Three months have passed since a college student from New Braunfels was reported missing, and there is still no trace of him.

“We just don’t understand why, nothing makes sense,” said Randy Harris, Caleb’s dad

Caleb Harris was reported missing in Corpus Christi on March 4. Randy says he’s optimistic despite having no leads, but it hasn’t been easy.

“There are days you just break down, and you’re just missing your son,” Randy said. “We’re doing everything we possibly can, and we’re not going to stop, but there are days where you feel helpless.”

The Harris family, friends, and even strangers have held search parties and posted flyers and billboards around the state. There is also a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to Caleb’s safe return.

“We don’t know that he’s in Corpus; that is the epicenter, but we don’t know; he could be anywhere,” Randy said.

Caleb was last seen hanging out with friends.

His dad said everyone was getting ready to go to bed, but Caleb stayed up to order food. He then left the apartment without shoes, his wallet, or keys.

He took his phone with him, but it was later turned off. A forensic computer examiner has since reactivated it.

For now, Randy has this message for his son.

“If he is in a situation where he is restrained or unable to do something, fight, fight with everything he’s got,” Randy said.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Caleb Harris, you’re asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 826-2840.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Recommended Videos