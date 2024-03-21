Parents of missing New Braunfels man offer $25K reward for information leading to son’s safe return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department is still searching for a missing 21-year-old university student from New Braunfels. Now, his parents are offering a reward for information leading to his safe return.

Caleb Harris was reported missing on March 4 near his apartment in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road in Corpus Christi, according to police. CCPD confirmed he attends Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

“A lot of it is speculation, but he was either taken, or he was outside and saw something he shouldn’t have seen. We just don’t know,” said Randy Harris, Caleb’s father.

Police said Caleb Harris’ roommates could not locate him on Monday morning, and his family reported him missing later that day.

Harris left his keys, vehicle, and wallet behind. He had his phone with him, but it is now turned off, police said.

“He had taken the dog out for a walk, and the dog made it back to the apartment, but he did not,” added Randy Harris.

CCPD posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Following the initial exhaustive, but unsuccessful, search of hundreds of acres surrounding Harris’s apartment complex on the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Drive, Criminal Investigation Detectives turned their efforts toward establishing a timeline for Harris in the hours and days preceding his sudden absence, interviewing his roommates, friends, family members and acquaintances. Detectives at this point in the investigation have no reason to suspect any of these individuals had anything to do with Harris’s disappearance. Officers then went door to door throughout his and an adjacent apartment complex, scouring the area for possible witnesses or surveillance video, as well as searching over thirty vacant apartments for the missing student.”

KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas asked Randy Harris, “As we approach three weeks (since the disappearance), is there any lost hope that you will be reunited again?”

“Not at all, not at all. We’re confident in the authorities, the number of people, and volunteers that we have, that somebody knows something, and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Randy Harris.

Caleb Harris’ parents describe him as a fun-loving person with many talents, from fishing to football, with aspirations of getting an environmental science degree and plans of becoming a game warden.

“If there is something you can say to him right now, what would that be?” asked Barajas.

“That we love him, and that he needs to do everything he can do to fight to get out of this situation that he’s in and come home,” said Becky Harris, Caleb’s mother.

His parents are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Caleb’s safe return by March 31. If you know something, call 361-826-2950.

Caleb Haris is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CCPD at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.