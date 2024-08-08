Medical examiner identifies man who shot and killed self accidentally while taking trash to dumpster

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who shot and killed himself accidentally while taking his trash to a dumpster on Tuesday morning.

Harold Woodrow Thomas Jr. died after being shot just before 6 a.m. at the Stratton Place Apartments in the 12400 block of Starcrest Drive, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to police, Thomas was walking to a dumpster while carrying both his trash and a gun. That’s when, police say, the man slipped on the wet, muddy hill and the gun he was carrying fell and accidentally discharged.

Police said he appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

Thomas was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

SAPD said investigators found the gun later near the trash bags.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police determined that the shooting was the result of a freak accident.