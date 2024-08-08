103º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘We’re making it happen’: San Antonio relatives hosts blood drive to honor loved one

Mike Gallegos, Jr., 16, died in July after battling leukemia

Avery Everett, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Blood, Community, South Texas Blood & Tissue

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday was a bittersweet day for the Gallegos family.

“We’ll forever be heartbroken, but at least we can keep his name up high,” Mike Gallegos, Sr. said.

The Gallegos family hosted a blood drive with South Texas Blood and Tissue to honor Mike Gallegos, Jr. He was 16 years old when he died battling leukemia in July.

“My grandson was the love of my life,” Corina Rodriguez, Mike’s grandmother, said. “He had such a big heart.”

Leukemia is a type of blood cancer. His family was determined to hold a blood drive in his honor.

“He went through a lot in a short period,” Mike Gallegos, Sr. said. “We’ve seen multiple kids pass due to cancer. My son is one of them.”

More than one-fourth of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer. Right now, blood donation needs are at critical levels across the country.

“We are at an emergency level right now,” South Texas Blood and Tissue senior communications specialist Roger Ruiz said. “The need is still there.”

That’s why

“The need” is what continues to drive the Gallegos family.

It’s to “give people a chance to live,” Mike Gallegos, Sr. said. “But it does kill. That’s why we’re here today.”

If you didn’t get a chance to donate on Wednesday, South Texas Blood and Tissue has open appointments regularly.

The next blood drive is scheduled for Sept. 10 at Stevens High School.

More related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

email

Recommended Videos