Whataburger celebrates 74th birthday with free milkshakes for customers

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all fans of Whataburger, sweet treats, and, of course, those who enjoy free things.
For a limited, one-day offer, Whataburger is celebrating its 74th birthday by offering a free 20-ounce birthday cake-flavored milkshake on Thursday to customers who download their app and create a rewards account.
If you take advantage of the restaurant’s birthday freebie, Whataburger SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said the milkshake will look like a “party in a cup” and “taste like fun.”
However, if you can’t make it out Thursday for the freebie, KSAT has great news for you.
Whataburger plans to release the birthday cake flavor after their birthday celebration on a limited-time basis.
FREE BIRTHDAY SHAKES TOMORROW! To celebrate our 74th birthday we are rolling out a brand new Birthday Cake flavored shake and giving them out for FREE when you redeem the offer through your Whataburger App on 8/8. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/cJ8aZc6Z2o— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 7, 2024