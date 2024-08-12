101º
Local News

Type-O blood levels critically low in San Antonio; donors urged to come forward

O-positive is most common blood type in South Texas

Madalynn Lambert, News Trainee

Tags: Medical, Community, South Texas, South Texas Blood & Tissue, Blood Donation
Blood donation (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Type-O blood levels are critically low in San Antonio and the South Texas Blood and Tissue is asking the community to help.

STBT officials said they need more than 100 units of Type-O blood.

People with that blood type are urged to donate ASAP.

Type O-Negative can be given to people with any blood type in emergencies, while Type O-positive is the most common blood type in South Texas. Both blood types are the highest in demand by hospitals, causing them to deplete quickly, STBT said in a news release.

“Every blood center is struggling to maintain a stable blood supply,” said STBT Chief Operating Officer Adrienne Mendoza. “Every blood transfusion that is given to a patient in need comes from a volunteer donor, and we are calling on our community to come together.”

Mendoza said surgeries are postponed and people with cancer can’t receive their treatments while blood donations are in shortage.

Donating whole blood doesn’t take much time; about an hour from check-in to cookies.

Donors can schedule a blood donation by calling 210-731-5590 or online.

About the Author

Madalynn Lambert is the News Trainee at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

