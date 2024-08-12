Type-O blood levels critically low in San Antonio; donors urged to come forward

SAN ANTONIO – Type-O blood levels are critically low in San Antonio and the South Texas Blood and Tissue is asking the community to help.

STBT officials said they need more than 100 units of Type-O blood.

People with that blood type are urged to donate ASAP.

Type O-Negative can be given to people with any blood type in emergencies, while Type O-positive is the most common blood type in South Texas. Both blood types are the highest in demand by hospitals, causing them to deplete quickly, STBT said in a news release.

“Every blood center is struggling to maintain a stable blood supply,” said STBT Chief Operating Officer Adrienne Mendoza. “Every blood transfusion that is given to a patient in need comes from a volunteer donor, and we are calling on our community to come together.”

Mendoza said surgeries are postponed and people with cancer can’t receive their treatments while blood donations are in shortage.

Donating whole blood doesn’t take much time; about an hour from check-in to cookies.

Donors can schedule a blood donation by calling 210-731-5590 or online.