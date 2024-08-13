Bexar County sheriff ‘frustrated’ by lack of arrests in shooting of 4-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – More than three months have passed and, so far, there are zero arrests in connection with a shooting in Northeast Bexar County that left a 4-year-old girl dead and four of her family members wounded.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the lack of credible leads in the shooting, which happened May 8, has left him and his investigators frustrated.

For that reason, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now increasing the reward money offered for the right information in the case to $10,000.

“For over three months now, it’s a case we’ve continued to work on, and so we’re extremely interested in getting more information,” Salazar said.

Within a day of the shooting, BCSO released a grainy surveillance video in the hope of generating leads.

The video shows two masked men approaching the home on Windsor Hollow near Walzem Road and then spraying it with gunfire.

Maryann Marble, 4, her two young siblings, and two adults all were hit by the bullets. Marble died of her wounds.

“To shoot up an entire family, murder a 4-year-old in such a brutal fashion. The way that this family was shot up. Anybody that’s capable of doing that once is capable of doing that again,” Salazar said, explaining why he is so anxious for the shooters to be caught.

Crime Stoppers initially offered a reward of $5,000. Salazar said his office doubled the amount by redirecting money from its asset forfeiture account.

Salazar said he is hoping the extra money might convince someone who is in the know to talk.

“An ex-friend, an ex-girlfriend, ex-boyfriend, ex-husband, ex-wife, who, maybe at that point, was not able to come forward for whatever reason,” he said.

Marble’s relatives, some of whom were critically wounded in the shooting, continue to recover, physically. Their emotional recovery, though, is a different story, Salazar said.

“When you rip a 4-year-old from a family the way this little girl was ripped, I don’t know if they’ll ever recover,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210)-224-STOP (7867).