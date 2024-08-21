Woman shot multiple times during altercation with man at traffic light, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s was shot multiple times by a man during an altercation at a traffic light early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to a mobile home park in the 14100 block of the Interstate 35 access Road in Von Ormy after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man and a woman in separate vehicles had met at a traffic light near Ray Ellison Boulevard and Southwest Loop 410 when they started arguing. Authorities say the couple had been going through a relationship separation.

The man then pulled out a gun and fired several gunshots, wounding the woman in each arm and grazing her in the back of the head, police said. The man then drove off.

Police said the victim drove to family in Von Ormy, where they called for help. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she’s expected to recover.

SAPD said the suspected shooter, a man in his 50s, has not yet been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.