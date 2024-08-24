KSAT reporter experiences the effects of being left in a hot car with Bexar County’s Emergency Services District 2

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Texas heat is not only dangerous but also deadly. Two children — one in Corpus Christi and another in Beeville — died after they were left in hot cars this week.

I sat in a car during a hot car demonstration on Friday to see how fast the extreme heat can force the human body’s decline.

The demonstration was performed with Bexar County Emergency Services District 2.

After two minutes in the hot car, I was already sweating profusely. According to my vitals, I was at an 87 (resting heart rate). Since then, I’ve already jumped up to 108-109.

“Days like today, 108 (degrees), 110, 111. Now you’re getting into that 140s, 50s, 60s. It’s extremely hot inside the vehicles,” Keaton Mattick, with Bexar County ESD 2, said.

Inside the vehicle, with a window slightly opened, the temperature gun read 140 degrees.

According to KidsandCarSafety.org, there have been 27 child deaths due to hot cars in the country this year.

“We encourage families to always create reminders for themselves, putting things in the back, a shoe, a briefcase, a phone,” University Health director of injury prevention Jennifer Northway said.

Northway said many cars also have backseat reminder features in newer vehicles. It’s only a matter of activating them in your vehicle’s settings.

Northway also recommended talking to your kids about what to do if they are stuck in a hot car.

“If they get stuck inside a vehicle to try and honk the horn and get help,” Northway said. “And to know how to turn on the siren from the key fob.”

After 10 minutes inside the vehicle, my resting heart rate jumped up to 123.

“Anybody that’s sick, elderly, children. Thirty to 45 minutes would be pretty devastating,” Mattick said.

During extreme heat, Mattick said a person’s body temperature is a top concern.

“101-102 (body temperature). That’s where we start to really see some effects, like mental decline,” Mattick said.

After 15 minutes inside the vehicle, the demonstration was just about over. My resting heart rate was at 133.