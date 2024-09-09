Open Court: Punishment phase begins for couple convicted in deadly dog attack

SAN ANTONIO – Christian Moreno and Abilene Schnieder, the couple charged in a dog attack that claimed the life of 81-year-old Ramon Najera, have pleaded guilty to the charges.

While the case will not go to trial, a judge will determine their punishment in a phase expected to begin on Sept. 9.

The fatal incident occurred on Feb. 24, 2023, when Najera and his wife were attacked by two of three loose dogs after getting out of their vehicle on Depla Street, near U.S. Highway 90 and Cupples Road.

Ramon Najera, 81, died after he was attacked by dogs on Feb. 24, 2023. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Neighbors tried to assist, but by the time San Antonio fire crews arrived, they found Najera being dragged by one of the dogs. Firefighters had to fend off the animals with pickaxes and pike poles.

“This is not something normal for us. We usually don’t show up and have to defend patients from animals or ourselves,” said Charles Hood, who was chief of the San Antonio Fire Department fire at the time.

Najera died of his injuries later that day.

His wife was also attacked, along with a fire captain and another individual who were bitten while attempting to help.

The three dogs were detained and euthanized.

San Antonio police said a pack of dogs escaped their yard in the 2800 block of Depla St. and were roaming free when they attacked Ramon Najera, 81, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Moreno and Schnieder were subsequently arrested and charged with a dangerous dog attack resulting in death and injury to the elderly.

Days after the attack, it was revealed that Animal Care Services (ACS) had previously impounded the dogs for another attack and had received multiple complaints about them over the past two years.

It was also disclosed that San Antonio police had been called to the couple’s home more than 100 times in two years for various disturbances.

SAPD calls for service in two years made to home where Christian Moreno and Abilene Schneider lived. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAPD calls for service in two years made to home where Christian Moreno and Abilene Schneider lived. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

During court proceedings, the defense attempted to shift blame onto ACS, arguing that the dogs had a history of aggression that was not adequately addressed.

“These two killing machines had a history, but they weren’t convinced enough that they were dangerous and that is the problem here,” defense attorney Jorge Aristotelidis said.

Despite the claims, Judge Velia Meza denied a motion to dismiss the charges in August, setting the case on a course for trial.

However, Moreno and Schnieder unexpectedly pleaded guilty the week jury selection was set to begin.

The plea is not part of a deal, as the state is still seeking the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. The defense is seeking probation.

The punishment phase will proceed without a jury with Meza presiding. Witnesses expected to testify include Najera’s wife, Juanita, first responders, eyewitnesses and ACS employees.

Testimony is expected to last all week. Sentencing is expected on Sept. 20.

KSAT 12 will livestream the punishment phase. You can watch it on KSAT.com, KSAT+ and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: