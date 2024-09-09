WATCH LIVE: Punishment phase in deadly dog attack case begins

SAN ANTONIO – The punishment phase for a couple at the center of a deadly dog attack begins on Monday.

Christian Moreno and Abilene Schnieder pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous dog attack resulting in death in August and will now be asking the judge for probation in the case. The state, though, is still seeking the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

The fatal incident occurred on Feb. 24, 2023, when Najera and his wife were attacked by two of three loose dogs after getting out of their vehicle on Depla Street, off Highway 90 and Cupples Road.

Ramon Najera (Credit: Raymond Najera)

Najera died of his injuries later that day.

Moreno and Schnieder unexpectedly pleaded guilty the week jury selection was to begin.

The punishment phase will proceed without a jury, with 226th Judge Velia Meza presiding.

After a week of testimony, Meza will announce sentencing on Sept. 20.