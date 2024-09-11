FULL INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos wants San Antonio to better compete for ‘quality jobs’

SAN ANTONIO – A former Texas Secretary of State said he wants San Antonio to “live to its fullest potential.”

KSAT 12 News reporter Garrett Brnger sat down with Rolando Pablos, who currently heads an international trade advisory company, to talk with him about his plans as mayor. Pablos is the 12th candidate to enter the race, which is still eight months away.

The 29-minute discussion covers Pablos’ thoughts on attracting big companies and “quality jobs,” spending priorities in the city budget, downtown sports stadiums, and the city’s migrant resource center.

BACKGROUND

In addition to his tenure as Texas Secretary of State from 2017-2018, Pablos also served as member of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and chairman of the Texas Racing Commission.

Pablos also served as a senior advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott on Mexican and International affairs.

He hinted that he was seeking a mayoral run after he announced in May that he created a new nonprofit to create a “public policy blueprint” ahead of the May 2025 race.

Pablos joins a growing list of candidates seeking to succeed Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who is leaving office due to term limits.

Others who have announced their intention for mayor include tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano and council members Manny Peláez, John Courage and Adriana Rocha Garcia.