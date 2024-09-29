Off-duty SAPD officer shoots, kills K-9 while trying to break up dog fight, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said an off-duty officer shot and killed his K-9 while attempting to stop a dog fight.

The shooting happened around noon on Saturday in the 9300 block of Lands Point Street.

Police said three of the officer’s neighbor’s dogs broke through his fence and attacked the K-9 in his backyard.

The officer was not able to separate the dogs from fighting. Police said he fired multiple shots at his neighbors’ dogs to stop the attack.

Two of the neighbors’ dogs were struck by the gunfire, as well as the K-9, according to police.

The officer took the K-9 to a nearby veterinary clinic, where it was pronounced dead, police said.

The officer’s neighbor was cited for several violations, police said.

SAPD’s Shooting Team and Internal Affairs Unit are both investigating the incident.

The officer will be placed on administrative duty.