Man arrested on roof of post office in connection with string of overnight arsons, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody overnight in connection with a string of arsons and possible robbery, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the fires began around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Ira Lee Road near Austin Highway on the Northeas Side after authorities received a call for a vehicle on fire in front of a house.

While fire crews worked to contain the flames, an SAPD helicopter above them noticed the fence behind the homes was on fire, police said. A person in a car drove by and told crews there was a brush fire further down Ira Lee Road.

SAPD said that arson investigators were called to the scene at that point.

After crews contained the second fire, another call came for vehicles on fire at a repo yard along the same road. According to police, fire crews found three cars on fire in the yard.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, a police officer reportedly saw a man, believed to be the suspect in connection with a robbery in the area, running behind a business in the 2000 block of Austin Highway.

While running from roof to roof of homes nearby, the man reportedly fell several times before getting to the roof of the post office in the 1900 block of Austin Highway, police said.

The man was detained by police around 2:25 a.m. but was taken to the hospital as a precaution for injuries sustained during the pursuit and subsequent arrest.

In all, the suspect was responsible for four fires, according to police.

Police said the man would be charged with arson.

This is a developing story, and KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.