Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

23-year-old victim shot, killed on Northwest Side identified by ME’s office

Isaiah Puga was shot multiple times, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Northwest Side
A San Antonio Police Department patrol SUV. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning was identified late Thursday night.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Isaiah Puga, 23, was shot and killed after an altercation on the Northwest Side. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said the deadly shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Tupelo Lane.

At one point, authorities said the alleged shooter drew a weapon and fired at Puga multiple times.

Puga was hit and later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the alleged shooter fled the scene but was later detained.

Three other people were interviewed as witnesses, SAPD said. It is unclear if the alleged shooter is being considered a suspect.

The department’s investigation is ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Santiago Esparza headshot

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos