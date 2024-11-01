23-year-old victim shot, killed on Northwest Side identified by ME’s office

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning was identified late Thursday night.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Isaiah Puga, 23, was shot and killed after an altercation on the Northwest Side. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said the deadly shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Tupelo Lane.

At one point, authorities said the alleged shooter drew a weapon and fired at Puga multiple times.

Puga was hit and later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the alleged shooter fled the scene but was later detained.

Three other people were interviewed as witnesses, SAPD said. It is unclear if the alleged shooter is being considered a suspect.

The department’s investigation is ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: