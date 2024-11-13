2 men arrested in connection with attempted ATM burglary on South Side

Dexter Robinson and Nevon Barnes, both 25 and from Houston were arrested in connection with an attempted ATM burglary on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested in connection with an attempted ATM burglary early Wednesday morning on the South Side.

According to San Antonio police, officers got a call around 4:30 a.m. for an alarm from an undisclosed bank.

When officers arrived at the location, they saw three men trying to take an ATM, police said.

The men took off, but officers caught up with two of them, police said.

Dexter Robinson and Nevon Barnes, both 25 and from Houston, were arrested. Officers are looking for the other man.

Police said the suspects “knew what they were doing” but wouldn’t elaborate on what tools they used other than a vehicle.

The incident was the latest in a recent string of similar crimes, in which police said the suspects may also be involved. In fact, police are noticing a trend of residents from the Houston area coming to San Antonio to commit these types of crimes.

With the holidays around the corner, residents are advised to be careful when making large withdrawals of money from banks and ATMs because the bad guys may be watching them.