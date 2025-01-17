San Antonio restaurants that closed their doors since the start of 2025

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s culinary landscape is already seeing significant changes in 2025, as several beloved restaurants have shuttered their doors within the first two weeks of the year.

See which have closed their doors so far this year:

La Madeleine at 4820 Broadway

A former pastry chef at La Madeleine announced the Broadway location closure on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook group on Jan. 1, marking one of the first-known restaurant closures of the new year.

The location was the first San Antonio-area La Madeleine restaurant.

Four others remain around the city:

The Park North Shopping Center

Near Oakland Estates off Interstate 10

The Northwoods Shopping Center off U.S. Highway 281

Schertz

The Frutería-Botanero at 1401 S Flores St.

Chef Johnny Hernandez announced The Frutería-Botanero in Southtown would be closing on Jan. 4.

On Instagram, the restaurant teased a “new concept” coming soon.

The restaurant appears to have rebranded as The Botanero Lounge on Instagram, with photos offering a sneak peek at a new cocktail menu.

Vista Brewing at 125 Lamar St.

After more than three years in service, Vista Brewery announced in December its last day would be Jan. 5.

It is with a heavy heart that we are making the tough decision to wind down Vista Brewing’s San Antonio tap room. We... Posted by Vista Brewing San Antonio on Friday, December 20, 2024

“It is with a heavy heart that we are making the tough decision to wind down Vista Brewing’s San Antonio tap room,” the company said in a Facebook post.

Vista Brewery’s headquarters, located just outside Austin in Driftwood, remains open.

Thatta Boy Burgers at 23503 Hardy Oak Blvd.

Thatta Boy Burgers announced its closure on Facebook. The Stone Oak restaurant, which opened in summer 2024, cited “unforeseen circumstances” as its reason for closing.

The restaurant’s last day was Jan. 7.

CosMc’s

On Jan. 9, McDonald’s announced it would be shutting down three of its spinoff CosMc’s restaurants in Texas this year.

The fast-food chain said the closures would make way for two smaller CosMc’s to open. McDonald’s did not specify which locations would close but said it would be larger locations in Texas.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the CosMc’s website lists two locations in the San Antonio area:

12000 block of FM 1957

8700 block of Potranco Road

There are two other Texas locations, in Fort Worth and Dallas.

South BBQ & Kitchen at 2011 Mission Road

South BBQ & Kitchen said on Instagram it would be closing its Mission Road restaurant on Jan. 12 to relocate after six years.

“But it’s not goodbye… just see you later!" the post says.

The restaurant said it hopes to have its new location open by mid to late summer 2025.

