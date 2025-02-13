Taekwondo instructor arrested, accused of choking 11-year-old boy, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A taekwondo instructor was arrested in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct and physical abuse involving an 11-year-old boy, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Bach Quang Truong, 24, was taken into custody on Feb. 12 on charges of indecency with a child — sexual contact and injury to a child with intent to commit bodily injury, BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Truong was formerly employed as an instructor at the Paramount Tae Kwon Do Center in Boerne, Texas, according to BCSO.

The sheriff’s office said Truong was one of the boy’s coaches for the past five years. He had traveled with the boy’s family on numerous occasions for tournaments.

Salazar said that Truong went to the boy’s home on Feb. 8 to discuss whether the child would be going out of town for a tournament.

There was a disagreement between the boy’s family and Truong about the situation, which escalated. Salazar said Truong placed the boy “in a chokehold” and also injured his stomach once the child’s mother had left the room.

According to BCSO, there were other incidents where Truong would “rough wrestle” inside vehicles with the boy. The encounters would often turn sexual, Salazar said.

The sheriff’s office said Truong would skip Taekwondo practices with the boy after picking up the child in a vehicle. The child’s mother was using a tracker because she suspected that Truong was missing practices with the boy, according to Salazar.

Truong also threatened to ruin the boy’s career after the child’s mother told Truong she no longer wanted him around her son, the sheriff said.

BCSO said there could potentially be more victims.