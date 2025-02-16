Skip to main content
Driver hospitalized after vehicle jumps curb, strikes parked cars, SAFD says

SAFD: The driver is in critical condition

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is hospitalized after they reportedly jumped a curb and struck several parked vehicles, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of Blanco Road on the city’s North Side.

The fire department said the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story s more information becomes available.

