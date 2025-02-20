City of San Antonio opens second affordable housing complex on Northwest Side

(Copyright 2025 by The City of San Antonio - All rights reserved.)

The City of San Antonio opened its second affordable housing complex on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio opened its second affordable housing complex on the Northwest Side.

Vista at Silver Oaks is the second completed rental community approved by voters through the 2022 Affordable Housing Bond, according to a city news release.

“This isn’t just another development — it’s a bold statement of what’s possible when a city commits to equity and opportunity,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The complex was developed in San Antonio’s District 9 by Opportunity Home San Antonio, Atlantic Pacific Companies and OCI Development.

Vista at Silver Oaks is located at 11333 Brazil Drive. The release said the complex is minutes from the San Antonio International Airport, the Medical Center and UTSA.

“Affordable housing is more than just buildings — it’s about creating sustainable, thriving communities where families can build stable, dignified futures,” said Michael Reyes, the acting president and CEO of Opportunity Home.

The complex offers amenities such as a business center, fitness center, community center, kitchen and TVs. It also provides tax preparation classes, health and wellness programs, and youth after-school and recreation programs.

The complex features 76 new apartment units and provides housing at the following Area Median Income (AMI) affordability levels: eight homes at 30% AMI, 22 homes at 50% AMI, and 46 homes at 60% AMI, the release stated.

According to the city, the AMI for a family of three in San Antonio is $79,700. The release stated that a family of three earning 30% of this AMI makes no more than $23,900 per year.

“Our team is dedicated to creating affordable homes that are safe, secure and high quality,” said Veronica Garcia, director of Neighborhood and Housing Services. “Every detail in creating this reflects the unmatched expertise, tireless commitment of local teams who make these homes possible.”

