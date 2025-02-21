Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio Spurs sign center Bismack Biyombo to second 10-day contract

13-year NBA veteran had his season debut with the team on Thursday

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Bismack Biyombo in Thursday night's victory against the Phoenix Suns. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Bismack Biyombo to a second 10-day contract.

The 13-year NBA veteran joined the team on Feb. 9 and played as a starter in Thursday night’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Biyombo finished with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in his 16 minutes.

The seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, the 32-year-old has played in more than 840 games on numerous teams.

This second signing follows the news of Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury. He was diagnosed with “deep vein thrombosis” in his right shoulder, the team said on Thursday.

Biyombo’s signing could aid the Spurs' frontcourt following Wembanyama’s departure.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

