San Antonio Spurs sign center Bismack Biyombo to second 10-day contract

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bismack Biyombo in Thursday night's victory against the Phoenix Suns. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Bismack Biyombo to a second 10-day contract.

The 13-year NBA veteran joined the team on Feb. 9 and played as a starter in Thursday night’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Recommended Videos

Biyombo finished with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in his 16 minutes.

The seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, the 32-year-old has played in more than 840 games on numerous teams.

This second signing follows the news of Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury. He was diagnosed with “deep vein thrombosis” in his right shoulder, the team said on Thursday.

Biyombo’s signing could aid the Spurs' frontcourt following Wembanyama’s departure.

Read Also: