San Antonio Spurs sign center Bismack Biyombo to second 10-day contract

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Bismack Biyombo to a second 10-day contract.
The 13-year NBA veteran joined the team on Feb. 9 and played as a starter in Thursday night’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.
Recommended Videos
Biyombo finished with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in his 16 minutes.
The seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, the 32-year-old has played in more than 840 games on numerous teams.
This second signing follows the news of Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury. He was diagnosed with “deep vein thrombosis” in his right shoulder, the team said on Thursday.
Biyombo’s signing could aid the Spurs' frontcourt following Wembanyama’s departure.
Read Also: