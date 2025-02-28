4.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in West Texas, USGS says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Earthquake reported 15 miles southwest of Ackerly, Texas on Feb. 28, 2025.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas – A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 15 miles southwest of Ackerly in West Texas, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the earthquake happened around 1:33 p.m. Friday approximately 40 miles northwest of Midland in Martin County.

The earthquake’s depth was 4.2 miles, the agency said.

It is unclear if any damage or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

