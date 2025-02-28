Skip to main content
4.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in West Texas, USGS says

Earthquake happened southwest of Ackerly, approximately 40 miles northwest of Midland

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Earthquake reported 15 miles southwest of Ackerly, Texas on Feb. 28, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas – A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 15 miles southwest of Ackerly in West Texas, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the earthquake happened around 1:33 p.m. Friday approximately 40 miles northwest of Midland in Martin County.

The earthquake’s depth was 4.2 miles, the agency said.

It is unclear if any damage or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025.

