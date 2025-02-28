More than 20 rodent droppings, moldy cheese found inside San Antonio kitchen

SAN ANTONIO – Moldy cheese, decaying limes and dozens of droppings are among the health code violations found inside San Antonio restaurants, inspection records show.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Here is a roundup for this edition:

VFW Post #6012

Inspectors from Metro Health stopped by the VFW Post #6012 on Valentine’s Day and found several heartbreaking violations.

The restaurant is located at 4810 Military Drive W, just across from Lackland AFB.

Metro Health found 11 infractions, giving it an 86.

Inside, inspectors found green and white substances growing on cheddar cheese slices, which the report says staff threw away.

There was a trove of pest issues, including a dead flying bug in a large pot and a dead pest on the floor outside of the walk-in cooler, as well as eight droppings

Inside the cooler, the inspector saw more than 20 pest droppings. 10 rodent droppings were in the back storage area.

There were also several gnawed and chewed sugar packets, which the inspector noted as pest activity.

KSAT stopped by to get answers this week, but a sign posted on the door said it was closed until Monday.

Records show the post asked Metro Health for an extension on the reinspection until March 7.

Bahama Bucks

The snow cone spot on South New Braunfels near Pecan Valley Drive earned a 76 during a Jan. 31 inspection.

Among the dozen violations, an inspector found decaying limes.

Insects flew around the back and prepared area, and the floors had “heavy debris.”

Pho House

Nine violations were flagged during a Jan. 31 inspection at 830 Loop 410 W.

Buckets of food were being stored on the floor, and an inspector said a live pest was crawling on the dishwasher.

Food was also being kept in plastic “thank you” bags, per the inspection paperwork.

Other Scores from the week of Feb. 9 through Feb. 15

Jimmy John’s - 100

5531 W FM 1604 N

----------------------------------------

Tony’s Cafe - 100

4705 Roosevelt Ave

----------------------------------------

Demo’s Greek Restaurant - 100

1205 N FM 1604 W

----------------------------------------

Dutch Bros Coffee - 100

519 Bandera

----------------------------------------

La Sorrentina - 100

3330 Culebra

----------------------------------------

Wingstop #0040 - 99

8425 Bandera

----------------------------------------

Fabito’s Ice Cream & Fruit Cups - 98

3305 West Ave

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

