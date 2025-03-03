San Antonio Zoo CEO recalls ‘chaos’ at Dallas cheer competition after fight causes evacuation

DALLAS – San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow recalled the chaotic scene that unfolded during the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star Championship in Dallas after a fight led to an unexpected evacuation.

“Just very surreal, I mean, to see all these people running through downtown Dallas in every direction ... parents and just big groups of kids running,” Morrow said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers had initially responded to reports of an active shooter around 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, located at 650 S Griffin St.

Dallas police sent out the following emergency alert on Saturday: “Police response ongoing at the Kay Bailey Convention Center and the Dallas Omni Hotel. AVOID the area until further notice.”

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police confirmed there was not an active shooter at the competition.

The department posted on X that a fight between two people led to multiple poles being knocked down, causing a loud noise that contributed to panic inside the building.

Attendees rushed outside in a “stampede,” police said, and multiple non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

Thousands of people from around the country were at the competition, which is “one of the largest competitions in the world,” according to the convention center’s website.

The competition began on Friday and was scheduled to run through the weekend.

Morrow said his daughter was in attendance to compete with the Stars Vipers team, which is based out of Schertz.

The two were heading to a scheduled practice when the hotel announced a lockdown.

Morrow said he saw people running around the area, hiding in kitchens and “anywhere they could find.”

He said when cheerleaders go into competition practices, they don’t have their phones or backpacks on them and are usually only with their coaches.

“The heartbreaking part of it all was, you know, seeing all these scared kids,” he said.

Morrow said the fight happened in a breezeway that connects the Omni Hotel to the convention center, and showcases were happening at both locations.

“Just a lot of chaos ... A lot of confusion about what’s actually going on, which is really what perpetuates the fear,” Morrow said.

He recalled seeing a Dallas police officer in the lobby of the hotel and thinking he was there to monitor the scene. But shortly after, the officer’s daughter, who appeared to be about 6 years old, jumped into the man’s arms in tears.

People continued to reunite hours after the lockdown, Morrow said.

Morrow lauded law enforcement’s reaction and communication following the lockdown, noting there was a large police presence the next day.

“It was scary, but I’m glad everyone is safe,” he said.

