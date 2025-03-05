Skip to main content
San Antonio ISD, SA Food Bank partner to distribute food ahead of Spring Break

Three hundred families expected to be served from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 5

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio ISD will distribute food to families ahead of Spring Break at the Alamo Stadium, according to a press release.

The school district is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank on March 5 to distribute food to 300 families before the break, which is March 10 through March 14.

Employee volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 Tuleta Drive, SAISD said.

“SAISD understands the importance of ensuring our families have access to nutritious food, especially as we head into Spring Break,“ the district said. ”Through our partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, SAISD is able to provide this essential support."

Further resources for families and free events are available on their website, according to SAISD.

The school district said one in six homes in Texas is food insecure, ranking it second in the nation.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

