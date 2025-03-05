San Antonio ISD, SA Food Bank partner to distribute food ahead of Spring Break

Breakfast is served as early as 7:30 a.m., depending on the school. According to SAISD, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD will distribute food to families ahead of Spring Break at the Alamo Stadium, according to a press release.

The school district is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank on March 5 to distribute food to 300 families before the break, which is March 10 through March 14.

Employee volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 Tuleta Drive, SAISD said.

“SAISD understands the importance of ensuring our families have access to nutritious food, especially as we head into Spring Break,“ the district said. ”Through our partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, SAISD is able to provide this essential support."

Further resources for families and free events are available on their website, according to SAISD.

The school district said one in six homes in Texas is food insecure, ranking it second in the nation.