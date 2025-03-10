Maná to play back-to-back shows in San Antonio in September

Fher Olvera of the Mexican rock band Mana performs live on stage at the Los Angeles Forum on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Mexican rock band Maná will visit San Antonio in September for back-to-back shows at the Frost Bank Center.

Maná is slated to perform on Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6.

Recommended Videos

General tickets for the “Vivir Sin Aire Tour” tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 14 at FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The tour follows Maná‘s nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, marking them as the first predominantly Spanish-language act to receive the honor.

A portion of ticket sales will help establish the MANÁ “Latinas Luchonas” program, which will empower Latina woman entrepreneurs through scholarships, mentorships and leadership opportunities.

Maná will visit San Antonio on Sept. 5 and 6, 2025. (Frost Bank Center)

Read also: