Here’s how to help your kids reset their sleep schedules before school starts

SAN ANTONIO – As spring break wraps up for many families in San Antonio, parents looking to help their kids get back to a regular sleep schedule should start sooner rather than later.

Sleep is an integral part of every child’s development.

“Our kids are already sleep deprived as it is just because of society, all the distractions, all of those things. Just make sure they have a regular schedule, and a regular routine is the most important thing,” said Kevin Asp, the owner of Sleep Centers of Texas in San Antonio.

Asp said 30% of kids are already considered sleep-deprived. Combined with daylight saving time and a week off from school, it can lead to mood imbalances and trouble focusing.

Asp recommends starting a bedtime routine to help the body adjust.

“The most important thing is to have a routine as much as you can. Even during off times, you have a regular bedtime routine, regular bedtime schedule, those types of things,” Asp said. “Making sure the room is set up with dark blackout curtains is an important thing. Quiet, quiet sound and also a cool environment is really important, too.”

The CDC recommends the following amount of hours of sleep for children:

Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours

Infant (4-12 months): 12-16 hours (including naps)

Toddler (1-2 years): 11-14 hours (including naps)

Preschool (3-5 years): 10-13 hours (including naps)

School-age (6-12 years): 9-12 hours

Teens (13-17): 8-10 hours

One of the best ways to help people go to bed more easily is by shutting off the screens an hour before sleep, Asp said.

“Make sure you have the kids turn that thing off at least an hour before they go to bed because that blue light is actually very similar to daylight through the eye. And what happens is if you’re looking at that right before bedtime, the brain thinks it is still daytime,” he said.