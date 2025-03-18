Woman taken to hospital after dog attack on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs on the North Side, according to Animal Care Services.

San Antonio police officers responded to the incident just after 8:15 a.m. in the 70 block of Wayside Drive.

ACS told KSAT that the woman was bitten on her left leg after two dogs left a neighbor’s yard.

She called 911 and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SAPD.

ACS was notified and arrived on the scene, SAPD said.

“While those dogs are now in ACS custody, investigators are working with both the victim and witnesses to pursue affidavits for potential Dangerous Dog cases,” ACS told KSAT.

“As ACS officers continue to work this case, we cannot stress enough how vital it is for residents to keep their pets securely on their property,” ACS said “Loose animals are a threat to public safety and owners who allow their dogs to roam are breaking the law.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

