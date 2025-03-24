County research project, exhibit honors 21 women whose names emblazon San Antonio ISD schools

SAN ANTONIO – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Bexar County Historical Commission is honoring 21 women who have had San Antonio Independent School District schools named after them.

A traveling exhibit will showcase these women’s stories on how they helped shape education right here in San Antonio.

“I just really hope that the students in those particular schools also learn about these women,” said Dr. Erika Arredondo-Haskins of the Bexar County Historical Commission, who is leading the research on all 21 women.

One of the women who Arredondo-Haskins researched is Esther Perez Carvajal.

“Every day, they walk into a building, and it’s because of her that you know they are in there.”

Carvajal Elementary opened in 1949.

“Esther Perez Carvajal is from a Canary Islander family, one of the first families who settled the first civil settlement here in San Antonio in 1731,” said Arredondo-Haskins. “She was proud of her heritage. She discovered that there was a need for bilingual education in the schools, which was nonexistent at the time. So, she began the first Spanish language program in the city of San Antonio.”

Sarah Smith King also dedicated her life to education, and in 1955, King had an elementary school named after her.

“Sarah King was a teacher and principal for many years,” said Arredondo-Haskins. “She was very well respected. Her father was the mayor of San Antonio for many years, several terms.”

Eloise Japhet, another namesake, dedicated her entire adult life to helping children with disabilities.

“Eloise Japhet was crippled when she contracted polio as a 12-year-old girl,” said Arredondo. “She overcame it and eventually walked again. Throughout her adult life, she began to advocate for students who also, you know, were with handicaps or disabilities. And, she opened the very first school in 1945 for children with disabilities.”

Dr. Arredondo-Haskins will present her research and the traveling exhibit at 3 pm Saturday, March 29, at the Central Library.

The exhibit, “Legacy of Influence,” will remain at the Central Library for the next few weeks, and the hope is to get the exhibit to local schools.