SAPD identifies officer who fatally shot man in head, chest on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified the officer who shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon on the West Side.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Tahoka Boulevard near Historic Old Highway 90.

On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 27-year-old Max Dominguez. SAPD confirmed Dominguez’s identity.

In a Wednesday afternoon news release, SAPD said Matthew Roach was the officer who fatally shot Dominguez.

The medical examiner’s office told KSAT on Wednesday that Dominguez was shot in the head and chest.

Dominguez’s death has been ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday.

Officers said they initially responded to the home for an assault in progress call as Dominguez was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said officers walked up to the door of the home. Dominguez opened the door slightly but refused to open it all the way.

SAPD said Roach pushed the door, causing Dominguez to fall onto a bed. Dominguez allegedly grabbed a machete next to the mattress when police said Roach “fired his weapon multiple times.”

Roach, who has one year of service with the department, is being placed on administrative duty.

According to a KSAT analysis, the Tahoka Boulevard shooting is the seventh SAPD shooting of 2025. Five of those seven shootings have been fatal.

SAPD said its shooting team and internal affairs units are conducting separate investigations. Those investigations’ findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for review.

