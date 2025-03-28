Skip to main content
SAISD hosts Early Childhood Special Olympics event on North Side

Young athletes crawled, climbed and tossed their way around the North Side auditorium

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAISD, Early Childhood Special Olympics, Health, Education

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District welcomed students who could be the next Special Olympic athletes of tomorrow.

The district hosted its Early Childhood Special Olympics Thursday morning at the Alamo Convocation Center.

Athletes in kindergarten and younger participated in activities that help with early childhood physical development, such as crawling, climbing, tossing and more.

More than 180 high school students volunteered at the event.

Nate Kotisso

Adam Barraza

