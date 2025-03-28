SAISD hosts Early Childhood Special Olympics event on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District welcomed students who could be the next Special Olympic athletes of tomorrow.

The district hosted its Early Childhood Special Olympics Thursday morning at the Alamo Convocation Center.

Athletes in kindergarten and younger participated in activities that help with early childhood physical development, such as crawling, climbing, tossing and more.

More than 180 high school students volunteered at the event.

More recent education coverage on KSAT: