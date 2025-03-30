‘He was a loving person’: Family holds vigil for man shot, killed in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – This week marks three years of grief for the family of a man who was fatally shot in 2022, yet they still have no answers.

Family and friends of 28-year-old Juan Mendoza held a vigil for him on Saturday to keep his memory alive.

Mendoza was shot and killed in March 2022 while he was at a red light at the intersection of El Paso Street and South General McMullen Drive.

Police said a black Chevrolet Malibu pulled up alongside Mendoza and fired a weapon at him. Mendoza suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

Every year since then, loved ones have come together to honor Mendoza with a prayer vigil, passing by a memorial for him and finishing with a balloon release.

“He was a loving person... He could have nothing, but he would give you what he could,” said Cynthia Castaneda, Mendoza’s sister.

According to Castaneda, the person responsible for the shooting fled the U.S.

“The suspect fled, not only the county but the entire U.S.,” she said. “He left out of the country. So, there’s nothing we can do until he’s actually caught and brought in for requestioning.”

Crime Stoppers continues to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the case. There are photos of what SAPD believes could be the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

