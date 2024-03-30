Grieving mother seeks justice in son’s unsolved murder

The family of Juan Mendoza had a vigil to mark two years since his death.

SAN ANTONIO – Magdalena Martinez said even at the two-year mark of his death, it’s hard not to look at photos of her son, Juan Mendoza, without crying.

“I miss everything,” Martinez said. “I remember so many beautiful memories that he left us.”

Mendoza was 28 when he was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 7 p.m. on March 25, 2022, at the intersection of El Paso Street and S General McMullen Drive. Two years after his death, San Antonio Police are still searching for answers.

“I want justice for my son,” Martinez said. “I feel that nothing has been done to get justice for him. They’re not doing anything.”

Police have issued a Crime Stoppers reward for information that will lead to the arrest of Mendoza’s killer. There are photos of what SAPD believes could be the suspect’s vehicle. Martinez said she’s calling on the San Antonio community to come forward with answers.

“Please turn yourself in,” Martinez said. “You left a mother without a son. A sister without a brother. And kids without their father.”

On Saturday afternoon, Mendoza’s family held a candlelight vigil and released balloons in his honor. Dozens of people filled the street of his mother’s home to remember him and pray for answers to what happened.

Mendoza left behind three young children.

“We will never stop showing them pictures of their dad,” Martinez said. “I want them to keep his name out there.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

“I will get justice,” Martinez said. “I will not stop.”