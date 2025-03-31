Skip to main content
Show Me Your Medals: Oyster Bake, Big Brothers Big Sisters

Today’s medals include Oyster Bake and Big Brothers Big Sisters

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Show Me Your Medals, Fiesta, Fiesta Medals, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” today during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Ernie will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

To participate, people can drop off two medals or mail them to KSAT at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215.

Today’s medals featured Oyster Bake, Golden Bingo Family, Councilman Manny Pelaez, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil and San Antonio Police Officer’s Association.

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

