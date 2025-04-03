San Antonio restaurant and chef nominated for 2025 James Beard Awards

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is in the spotlight as a local restaurant and chef earned a nomination for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

Mixtli, a celebrated Mexican restaurant on South Alamo Street in Southtown, has been nominated for the Outstanding Hospitality award. The accolade recognizes a restaurant, bar, or food and drinking business that exemplifies hospitality towards its customers and staff.

According to the award’s criteria, the establishment must demonstrate “consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.”

Known for its ever-evolving menu that highlights the diverse regions of Mexico, Mixtli offers a unique dining experience.

The restaurant’s website describes its menu as a cloud that travels from one region to another, exploring different culinary traditions with each seasonal change.

In another nod to San Antonio’s restaurant scene, Emil Oliva, the chef-owner of Leche de Tigre, has been nominated for the James Beard Award for Best Chef in Texas.

Oliva took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, stating, “To the city of San Antonio, thank you for embracing us, for your support, and for allowing us to share our love for Peruvian food with you every day.”

Leche de Tigre, a Peruvian restaurant located on East Cevallos Street south of downtown, opened its doors in February 2023.

Since then, Oliva has quickly gained acclaim, earning recognition from the Michelin Guide in 2024 and from StarChefs in 2023.