Southwest ISD teachers prepare for beginning of STAAR testing this month

San Antonio – State standardized testing gets underway across public schools in early April.

Families can take a look at the sample questions that their children will see on the Texas Education Agency website.

Christina Pina, a teacher at Southwest Independent School District, said she is focused on reviewing the core skills her students have been learning all year.

“The kids have already learned all the strategies that they need to, so a lot of times when it comes to STAAR prep, it’s more of now just really having fun with all the content they’ve learned all year,” Pina said.

There’s a lot of pressure for schools and districts to do well. But teachers try to ensure that students don’t feel that pressure.

Lisa Bolte with Southwest ISD asks that families simply ensure their students get a good night’s rest and have a healthy breakfast before test day. Helping children succeed in their learning journey is a team effort that happens year round.

“One of the most important things is (to) read with your children every day,” Bolte said. “Twenty minutes of reading every day really helps the student. It helps with comprehension. It helps critical thinking. It helps them become a better writer.”