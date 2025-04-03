Texas House committee to consider school vouchers funding proposal

FILE - The Texas Capitol is viewed from its south side on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2005, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Committee on Public Education in the Texas House of Representatives is expected to hold a hearing on school vouchers sometime Thursday.

The committee is expected to listen to invited and public testimony regarding the education savings account program, otherwise known as school vouchers.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Texas residents who want to electronically submit comments related to the agenda can do so here.

Thursday’s meeting will take place two days after it was scheduled to take place.

Brad Buckley (R-Salado), chair of the committee, posted to X on Monday evening, formally known as Twitter, that the meeting had been canceled and postponed to Thursday.

A start time for the meeting was not immediately clear from the committee’s page as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

Please see my statement below regarding the postponement of the April 1 Public Education meeting. #txlege pic.twitter.com/dksT25wCbz — Brad Buckley (@BradBuckleyDVM) April 1, 2025

What are school vouchers?

Ahead of the 2025 legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott said passing a school voucher plan was a high-priority item.

School vouchers, in various forms, use taxpayer money to pay for private education.

The state Senate has already passed its version of a voucher plan with Senate Bill 2.

State lawmakers have filed their version in the House under House Bill 3.

